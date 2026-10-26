Armenian PM declares 'war party' destroyed after local elections

Stay up to date with the top news!

The "three-headed war party" (the Armenia bloc, Strong Armenia, and Prosperous Armenia parties) has been destroyed, as evidenced by the results of local elections, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Report informs citing local media.

According to him, it is necessary to eradicate the opposition in Armenia that engages in espionage and is controlled from abroad.

"A new, state-oriented opposition must be formed in Armenia, but the government should not be the one to form it," Pashinyan said.

He also noted that public discussions should be organized around the formation of a new opposition.

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia has published the preliminary results of the elections to the councils of elders in 19 communities, held on October 25 under a proportional electoral system.

The ruling Civil Contract party received the most votes in 16 communities, while in two others-Gavar and Goris-the Solidarity blocs, which include the ruling party, are in the lead.

In Stepanavan, the Entrepreneur party received the highest number of votes.

In five communities - Armavir, Vardenis, Garni, Akhuryan, and Vayk - Civil Contract was the only political force participating in the elections.