Garadagh SPP's power output reaches almost 1.5B kWh
Energy
- 26 October, 2026
- 12:36
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Azerbaijan's Garadagh Solar Power Plant (SPP) has generated 1.488 billion kWh of electricity since its commissioning until October 1, 2026, the country's Ministry of Energy told Report.
The plant, which spans 550 hectares, is equipped with 570,000 solar panels.
As Azerbaijan's first large-scale international investment project in the renewable energy sector, the facility is making a significant contribution to the country's green energy transition and increasing the share of renewables in electricity generation.
The 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant was inaugurated on October 26, 2023.
"Qaradağ" GES-də istehsalın həcmi açıqlanıb
На СЭС "Гарадаг" с начала эксплуатации выработано около 1,5 млрд кВт·ч энергии
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