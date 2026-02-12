South Caucasus Pipeline posts $71M in operating costs in 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 12 February, 2026
    In 2025, the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) recorded operating costs of approximately $71 million, Report informs, citing a business update issued by BP-Azerbaijan on behalf of its co-venturers.

    This represents a decrease of $10 million, or 12.3%, compared to 2024. Last year, capital expenditures for the pipeline amounted to $38 million, up $18 million, or 90%, from the previous year.

    The average daily throughput for exports via the SCP in 2025 was 63.7 million cubic meters, an increase of 0.9 million cubic meters, or 1.4%, compared to 2024.

    The SCP was commissioned at the end of 2006 and transports Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. Commercial deliveries to Türkiye via the SCP system began in June 2018, while deliveries to Europe started in December 2020.

    SCP investors include BP (29.99%), LUKoil (19.99%), South Gas Corridor (21.02%), TPAO (19.00%), and NIKO (10.00%).

