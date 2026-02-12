UN Coordinator, Chilean envoy mull support for Azerbaijan's sustainable development

The UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic, and Chile's Ambassador to Baku, Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez, reaffirmed their support for Azerbaijan's sustainable development at a meeting in Baku, Igor Garafulic wrote on X, Report informs.

"Honored to meet my good friend, Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Head of Mission of the Embassy of Chile in Azerbaijan. As a fellow Chilean, I was pleased to exchange with him on Chile's commitment to support the sustainable development of Azerbaijan. Please count on UN in Azerbaijan's partnership!" he wrote.