Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    UN Coordinator, Chilean envoy mull support for Azerbaijan's sustainable development

    Foreign policy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 16:22
    UN Coordinator, Chilean envoy mull support for Azerbaijan's sustainable development

    The UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic, and Chile's Ambassador to Baku, Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez, reaffirmed their support for Azerbaijan's sustainable development at a meeting in Baku, Igor Garafulic wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Honored to meet my good friend, Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Head of Mission of the Embassy of Chile in Azerbaijan. As a fellow Chilean, I was pleased to exchange with him on Chile's commitment to support the sustainable development of Azerbaijan. Please count on UN in Azerbaijan's partnership!" he wrote.

    United Nations Azerbaijan Chile
    BMT-nin əlaqələndiricisi Çili səfiri ilə Azərbaycanın dayanıqlı inkişafına dəstəyini müzakirə edib
    Координатор ООН и посол Чили обсудили поддержку устойчивого развития Азербайджана

    Latest News

    17:48

    Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op on 'Karabakh,' 'Akhal-Teke' horses

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Russia to help restore Armenian railways linking to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Region
    17:35
    Photo

    Central Bank hosts discussions on improving legislative framework for capital market growth

    Finance
    17:29

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Exxon Mobil discuss cooperation priorities

    Energy
    17:14

    President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen and civil servants of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

    Domestic policy
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss procurement of new electric buses

    Infrastructure
    17:10
    Photo

    Cutting ceremony held for circular hand-woven carpet created by 'Azerkhalcha' for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    17:08

    Azerbaijan posts strong budget surplus in January

    Finance
    All News Feed