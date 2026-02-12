Baku and Ljubljana discuss regional and global roles

A delegation from Azerbaijan's parliament has visited Slovenia to discuss the role of both countries in regional and international cooperation and to strengthen bilateral ties.

Report informs that, according to Azerbaijan's ambassador to Austria and Slovenia, Rovshan Sadigbayli, the delegation was led by Aghalar Valiyev, chair of the Azerbaijan-Slovenia interparliamentary friendship group, and Heydar Asadov, a member of the group.

During the visit, Azerbaijani lawmakers met with Urška Klakočar Zupančič, president of Slovenia's National Assembly, and Tanja Fajon, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign and European affairs. They also held talks with members of the parliamentary friendship group and Dušan Stojanović, deputy chair of the foreign policy committee.

Discussions focused on bilateral political and economic relations, regional issues, the role of Azerbaijan and Slovenia in the Balkans and beyond, and the parliamentary dimension of cooperation between the two countries, Sadigbayli said.

The ambassador also highlighted the memory of Mehti Huseynzada – Mihajlo, a figure celebrated in both Azerbaijan and Slovenia for his heroism during the Second World War, describing it as an important historical link between the two nations.

Slovenia's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs also reported the meeting, noting talks on growing bilateral trade and cooperation in the energy sector.