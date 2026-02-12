ACG block produces 330,000 barrels per day in 2025

In 2025, the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea recorded an average daily production of 330,000 barrels, totaling approximately 120 million barrels, or 16 million tons, Report informs, citing BP-Azerbaijan, the block operator.

According to a business update issued jointly with co-venturers, production from ACG in 2025 was distributed across the following platforms: Chirag – 21,000 barrels, Central Azeri – 90,000 barrels, West Azeri – 76,000 barrels, East Azeri – 43,000 barrels, Deepwater Gunashli – 51,000 barrels, West Chirag – 24,000 barrels, and Central-East Azeri (ACE) – 25,000 barrels.

The year also marked two important milestones for ACG. On February 18, it was the 20th anniversary of the first oil production from the Central Azeri platform, which has since produced a total of 1.2 billion barrels (157 million tons), the highest among ACG platforms. On December 30, the West Azeri platform celebrated 20 years since its first oil production, with cumulative output exceeding 1 billion barrels (142 million tons).

By the end of 2025, ACG operated a total of 147 oil production wells, 49 water injector wells, and 10 gas injector wells.

ACG is Azerbaijan's largest oil field block. The first production sharing agreement for its development was signed on September 20, 1994, and a new agreement for joint development and production sharing was signed on September 14, 2017, extending operations until the end of 2049.

Current stakeholders in ACG are BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL Group (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), and ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.92%).