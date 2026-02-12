Samarkand to host first Central Asia-EU interparliamentary summit

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 12 February, 2026
    The first Central Asia-EU interparliamentary summit will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on X, Report informs.

    Preparations for the event were discussed at a meeting in Germany with Eduards Stiprais, EU Special Representative for Central Asia.

    "We noted that the Samarkand and Brussels Summits marked a new stage in Uzbekistan–EU strategic partnership. Also reviewed preparations for the first Central Asia–EU Inter-Parliamentary Summit in Samarkand and welcomed the opening of the EIB Regional Representation in Tashkent as a milestone in strengthening investment cooperation," he wrote on X.

    В Самарканде пройдет первый межпарламентский саммит Центральная Азия - ЕС

