Samarkand to host first Central Asia-EU interparliamentary summit
Region
- 12 February, 2026
- 14:27
The first Central Asia-EU interparliamentary summit will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on X, Report informs.
Preparations for the event were discussed at a meeting in Germany with Eduards Stiprais, EU Special Representative for Central Asia.
"We noted that the Samarkand and Brussels Summits marked a new stage in Uzbekistan–EU strategic partnership. Also reviewed preparations for the first Central Asia–EU Inter-Parliamentary Summit in Samarkand and welcomed the opening of the EIB Regional Representation in Tashkent as a milestone in strengthening investment cooperation," he wrote on X.
