Thomas Tuchel extends England stay to EURO 2028

Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract to lead England senior men through to UEFA EURO 2028 in the UK and Ireland, Report informs via England Football.

Having guided the unbeaten Three Lions in a record-breaking qualification for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, Tuchel has agreed to stay on as head coach for an additional two years.

England did not concede a single goal in the successful campaign, scoring 20 and have now been ranked in the world's top five for seven-and-a-half years.

Tuchel's core support team - Anthony Barry, Henrique Hilário, Nico Mayer and James Melbourne - have also signed new contracts through to summer 2028.

The agreements will ensure clarity and full focus on the pitch for the England squad at this summer's World Cup. They will also provide continuity into the top-tier UEFA Nations League fixtures that follow almost immediately in September - the draw for which will take place today [Thursday 12 February] in Brussels.

Then, just over a year from now, England will begin the important task of qualifying for a unique European Championship on home soil that will culminate in a final at Wembley Stadium.

Tuchel began his role as England head coach on an 18-month contract in January 2025, after winning multiple trophies with clubs including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. In particular, he led the London side to become European and world club champions and was voted UEFA and FIFA's men's coach of the year in 2021 in recognition of his outstanding work in English football.