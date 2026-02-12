US Department of State: Vance's Baku visit has established powerful foundation for regional stability

US Vice President J.D. Vance's historic visit has established a powerful foundation for regional stability and shared economic growth, US Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg said on X, according to Report.

"Wrapped up a very productive stay in Baku, Azerbaijan. The hospitality and forward-looking energy of this city have been truly remarkable. It is clear the Trump administration's route for international peace and prosperity (TRIPP) will change the region forever," he said.