    US Department of State: Vance's Baku visit has established powerful foundation for regional stability

    Foreign policy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 14:41
    US Vice President J.D. Vance's historic visit has established a powerful foundation for regional stability and shared economic growth, US Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg said on X, according to Report.

    "Wrapped up a very productive stay in Baku, Azerbaijan. The hospitality and forward-looking energy of this city have been truly remarkable. It is clear the Trump administration's route for international peace and prosperity (TRIPP) will change the region forever," he said.

    ABŞ Dövlət Departamenti: Vensin Bakıya səfəri regional sabitlik üçün möhkəm zəmin yaradıb
    Госдеп США: Визит Вэнса в Баку заложил прочный фундамент для региональной стабильности

