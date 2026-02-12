US Department of State: Vance's Baku visit has established powerful foundation for regional stability
Foreign policy
- 12 February, 2026
- 14:41
US Vice President J.D. Vance's historic visit has established a powerful foundation for regional stability and shared economic growth, US Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg said on X, according to Report.
"Wrapped up a very productive stay in Baku, Azerbaijan. The hospitality and forward-looking energy of this city have been truly remarkable. It is clear the Trump administration's route for international peace and prosperity (TRIPP) will change the region forever," he said.
Latest News
16:22
UN Coordinator, Chilean envoy mull support for Azerbaijan's sustainable developmentForeign policy
16:15
President awards highest ranks and medals to State Tax Service employeesDomestic policy
16:13
S.Korea to hold 1st summit with Central Asian nations on September 16-17Region
16:05
South Caucasus Pipeline posts $71M in operating costs in 2025Energy
16:04
Azerbaijan, Iran mull energy projects, upcoming meeting of joint commissionEnergy
15:48
Video
Azerbaijan's State Security Service reveals case details on Mehdiyev, AbbasovIncident
15:37
BP and its partners increase funding for social projects in Azerbaijan by 6% in 2025Energy
15:29
Video
State Security Service publishes phone call linking Ramiz Mehdiyev to foreign intelligenceDomestic policy
15:24