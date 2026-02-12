Minister: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan have potential to create digital hub - INTERVIEW

Digital transformation has ceased to be a purely internal matter for states, becoming a key tool for geopolitical rapprochement and economic growth. Azerbaijan, with its internationally recognized experience implementing the ASAN Service ecosystem, and North Macedonia, which is actively integrating into the EU digital space, are increasingly finding common ground.

In an exclusive interview with Report, Stefan Andonovski, Minister of Digital Transformation of the Republic of North Macedonia, discussed how Azerbaijan's experience can be adapted in the Balkans, the prospects for joint IT projects offered by participation in EU programs, and when the digital dialogue between Skopje and Baku will gain official institutional status.

Report presents the interview:

- What are the current priority areas of digital cooperation between North Macedonia and Azerbaijan?

- The Republic of Macedonia sees strong potential to deepen digital cooperation with Azerbaijan in several priority areas: E-government and service design: exchange of experience on citizen-centric service delivery, one-stop shops, service standardization, and so many other fields on the role of digital transformation.

Sharing practices on incident response coordination, capacity-building, and institutional cyber hygiene. At this stage, our approach is to structure cooperation around concrete, implementable actions. These are the types of steps that produce real value quickly, while keeping legal, security, and governance standards fully respected.

- Could digital cooperation between our countries serve as a catalyst for broader economic ties? Specifically, is there potential for both nations to participate in creating a unified digital corridor between the Balkans and the Caucasus?

- Digital cooperation can be a practical catalyst for broader economic ties. A digital corridor concept becomes realistic when it is grounded in specific use-cases: trade facilitation, logistics, SME digitalization, or secure B2G services.

- How do you assess the potential for establishing joint digital hubs or innovation incubators targeting markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, and even the EU? What mechanisms could facilitate such cooperation?

- The potential exists, especially if hubs focus on GovTech solutions with export potential (digital public services, reg-tech, secure identity components, workflow automation, cybersecurity tooling). Market access support: mentorship, compliance guidance, and partnership-building for startups aiming at wider regions.

- In your view, what steps are necessary to institutionalize digital dialogue between North Macedonia and Azerbaijan? Is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on digital transformation cooperation being considered?

-In my view, the most important step is to move from goodwill and high-level political contacts to a structured, continuous "delivery mechanism." The recent high-level engagement between our countries, especially President Siljanovska-Davkova's official visit to Baku in March 2025 and her meetings with President Aliyev, creates a strong foundation to formalize cooperation in a practical way.

- Are bilateral projects being considered with EU support, for example, under initiatives such as EU4Digital, Digital Europe, or Horizon Europe, in which both North Macedonia and Azerbaijan could participate?

- We are open to cooperation where EU-supported frameworks allow it, and where participation rules match each country's eligibility: EU4Digital is designed to support digital transformation in the EU's Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan, across areas such as broadband, e-services, cybersecurity capacity, and digital skills.

Macedonia is associated with the Digital Europe Programme, which strengthens capacity in areas like advanced digital skills, digital public services, and innovation ecosystems, creating opportunities for partnerships and knowledge transfer where compatible.

Regarding Horizon Europe, it offers research and innovation pathways that can connect institutions and consortia across borders, subject to the programme's participation rules and each partner's status. We can explore project-based cooperation, starting with joint events and matchmaking between institutions, universities, and innovation entrepreneurs, and then moving toward consortia where the programme rules allow.

- Are there plans to establish joint working groups or exchange programs between IT professionals and digital transformation experts from both countries? Is cooperation within govtech platforms and startup ecosystems being explored?

- Of course, we support establishing cooperation that would be of mutual interest - this is one of the most effective and realistic ways to build cooperation.

Joint working formats on topics such as service creation, interoperability, cybersecurity capacity, and digital skills.

Professional exchanges, short expert missions, study visits, and peer reviews of leading services and platforms.

Collaboration between GovTech and connecting startup ecosystems around public sector challenges, including joint hackathons or challenge programs where startups can propose solutions to public needs.

This type of cooperation is quick to start, builds trust, and creates a series of practical initiatives.

- To what extent can technological solutions developed in North Macedonia be adapted or exported to Azerbaijan? Are there ongoing discussions regarding potential digital service transfers?

- Export of digital solutions and IT staff is always possible in principle, it is a free economy and export. Technology is portable, usage is local. Any solution must be adapted to Azerbaijan's legal framework, identity/trust infrastructure, language, cybersecurity requirements, and institutional architecture.

The most successful path is usually a model transfer (service standards, interoperability approach, process reengineering) combined with localized implementation.

We are open to exploratory discussions identifying which components (e.g., workflow automation modules, service catalog approaches, data exchange models, or digital skills toolkits) could be relevant and feasible for adaptation.

- How would you assess the level of digital maturity in Azerbaijan? Which elements of Azerbaijan's experience, particularly within the ASAN Service model, might be beneficial for implementation in North Macedonia?

- Azerbaijan has built a strong reputation in citizen-centric delivery through the ASAN service model – combining convenience, standardized processes, and a one-stop service philosophy, we do this with our National Service Platform – uslugi.gov.mk

Elements that could be useful for Macedonia include: Integration of services under a single platform and quality standard (citizens experience one coherent state, not many separate institutions). Omnichannel delivery that respects the diverse needs of citizens (physical centers complemented by digital services). Operational discipline – clear service level expectations, measurable performance and consistent user experience.

Focus on citizen trust and usability: a service model that prioritizes simplicity and predictability. For us, the key is the end-to-end service engineering behind it - process simplification, institutional coordination and quality management.

- Is cooperation in the field of education and research being discussed, including academic exchanges, joint master"s programs, or R&D projects involving universities and technology parks from both countries?

- This is a promising direction, especially in applied areas where the needs of the public sector meet the academic capacities:

Joint research and development initiatives through universities/technology parks - especially projects related to the modernization of public services (use of privacy-preserving data, secure digital identity models and automation of services). Building talent pipelines through practices and innovation challenges with realistic problem statements in the public sector. We welcome any dialogue that brings positive practices for both countries and our citizens.

- Is there a possibility of involving Azerbaijani IT specialists in the implementation of digital initiatives in North Macedonia? Are there existing channels for such personnel collaboration, and how active is the reverse interest - Macedonian specialists seeking work opportunities in Azerbaijan?

- The interest may be mutual - Macedonians working in the IT sector are performing exceptionally well on the international market, every opportunity should be considered, more structured mechanisms to facilitate reciprocal cooperation would be welcome.

We see value in talent mobility and expert cooperation, especially through structured programs: Short-term expert support (architecture, cybersecurity, service design, delivery management). Participation in joint pilot projects and training initiatives. Cooperation through private sector channels and regional IT networks.