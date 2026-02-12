Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ukrainian drone strike causes fire at refinery in Russia's Komi region

    Other countries
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 14:46
    Ukrainian drone strike causes fire at refinery in Russia's Komi region

    A Ukrainian drone attack has caused a fire at an oil refinery owned by Lukoil, near Ukhta in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic, the head of the region, Rostislav Goldshtein, said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

    He said in a statement on Telegram that nobody had been injured and that emergency services were working on the scene.

    Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure somewhat subsided in January amid peace negotiations, but have picked up intensity in recent days.

    Ukraine's General Staff said on Wednesday that Ukrainian drones had hit Lukoil's oil refinery in Russia's southern Volgograd region.

    Ukrayna Rusiyada neft emalı zavoduna PUA ilə zərbə endirib
    В Коми из-за атаки украинского БПЛА загорелся нефтеперерабатывающий завод

