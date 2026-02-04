Taleh Kazimov: Some experts create hype around exchange rates in Azerbaijan

No changes in the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies are expected in the near future, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at today's press conference, Report informs.

"Some experts are creating hype around the exchange rate. Let's look at reality, let's pay attention to our forecasts. They indirectly represent our outlook. Our forecast regarding the current account balance (CAB) is positive both this year and next year. If the price of oil in the world market is around $64-65, this is acceptable both in terms of the CAB and state budget expenditures. That is, we do not see any problem here. A $10 decrease does not have a major impact on the economy, we are talking about approximately 300 million manats (approximately $176.5 million). For the CAB, even a price of $55 allows us to achieve a surplus," the governor said.