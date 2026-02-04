Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan working on creating Business Council

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are working to establish a Business Council, which will facilitate direct interaction between entrepreneurs from both countries and promptly resolve emerging issues, Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov told Report.

"We are already working on establishing a Business Council-a kind of business council that will ensure direct interaction between entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. It is important that they maintain constant communication and that any issues that arise are resolved promptly," the diplomat noted.

According to Ashrafkhanov, systematic work has already been established at all levels-through the Supreme Interstate Council, the intergovernmental commission, and relevant bodies. In the future, he added, the business council will be integrated with chambers of commerce and industry and entrepreneurs' associations. This will create permanent mechanisms for removing barriers, promptly resolving emerging issues, and promoting new joint projects.

The ambassador also emphasized that Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations are at their peak, with the number of bilateral and multilateral events growing in both Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. He noted that the two sides traditionally participate in all key initiatives and maintain constant contact at various levels.