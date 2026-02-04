Kazakhstan, Pakistan aim to boost trade to $1B

Kazakhstan and Pakistan intend to increase the volume of mutual trade to $1 billion in the medium term, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration said, Report informs.

According to the ministry, further steps to expand trade and economic cooperation were discussed in Islamabad during a bilateral meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and Pakistan's Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

Trade turnover between the two countries nearly doubled in 2025, reaching $105.6 million by the end of the year.

The ministers stressed the need to move from fragmented initiatives toward a systematic mechanism for implementing existing agreements and strengthening long-term cooperation.

Kazakhstan proposed focusing on specific sectors with high export potential, including the agro-industrial complex, food industry, chemicals and petrochemicals, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals.

For the practical implementation of these objectives, QazTrade and Pakistan's Trade Development Authority (TDAP) were identified as key operators responsible for business support and the development of direct B2B contacts.

The Pakistani side highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation with Kazakhstan, noting that the country is the largest economy in Central Asia and Pakistan's main export market in the region.

Following the talks, the parties signed a protocol formalizing the agreements reached and outlining mechanisms for their implementation.