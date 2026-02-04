Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Kazakhstan, Pakistan aim to boost trade to $1B

    Other countries
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 13:26
    Kazakhstan, Pakistan aim to boost trade to $1B

    Kazakhstan and Pakistan intend to increase the volume of mutual trade to $1 billion in the medium term, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration said, Report informs.

    According to the ministry, further steps to expand trade and economic cooperation were discussed in Islamabad during a bilateral meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and Pakistan's Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

    Trade turnover between the two countries nearly doubled in 2025, reaching $105.6 million by the end of the year.

    The ministers stressed the need to move from fragmented initiatives toward a systematic mechanism for implementing existing agreements and strengthening long-term cooperation.

    Kazakhstan proposed focusing on specific sectors with high export potential, including the agro-industrial complex, food industry, chemicals and petrochemicals, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals.

    For the practical implementation of these objectives, QazTrade and Pakistan's Trade Development Authority (TDAP) were identified as key operators responsible for business support and the development of direct B2B contacts.

    The Pakistani side highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation with Kazakhstan, noting that the country is the largest economy in Central Asia and Pakistan's main export market in the region.

    Following the talks, the parties signed a protocol formalizing the agreements reached and outlining mechanisms for their implementation.

    Kazakhstan Pakistan trade turnover
    Qazaxıstan və Pakistan illik ticarət dövriyyəsini 1 milyard dollara çatdırmağı planlaşdırır
    Казахстан и Пакистан планируют увеличить товарооборот до $1 млрд в год

    Latest News

    14:06

    CBA Governor: Azerbaijan stays out of global economic war

    Finance
    14:05

    Six injured in school attack in Russia's Krasnoyarsk

    Region
    13:58

    Rector: Azerbaijani becomes second major language at Uzbekistan State World Languages University

    Education and science
    13:42

    Taleh Kazimov: Some experts create hype around exchange rates in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:28

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees no need for sector-specific banks

    Finance
    13:26

    Kazakhstan, Pakistan aim to boost trade to $1B

    Other countries
    13:24

    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan plan $10B joint investment package

    Business
    13:19

    Volume of Azerbaijan's Eurobonds in circulation in 2025 revealed

    Finance
    13:13

    CBA: Azerbaijanis purchased net $17B worth of foreign currency in 25 years

    Finance
    All News Feed