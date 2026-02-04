Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan drafts new law on pawnshops

    Finance
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 13:00
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan drafts new law on pawnshops

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has prepared a new draft law on pawnshops, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on Wednesday, according to Report.

    Kazimov noted that the adoption of the law is among the bank's main objectives and stressed that the CBA will focus more strongly on protecting consumer rights within the pawnshop sector.

    He also recalled that a new law on leasing is expected to be adopted, adding that the draft document is already ready and currently undergoing review by relevant state institutions, and expressing confidence that the law will be approved later this year as part of broader financial sector reforms.

    CBA pawnshops Taleh Kazimov
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankı lombard fəaliyyətini tənzimləməyə hazırlaşır
    ЦБА подготовил законопроект "О ломбардах"

