Central Bank of Azerbaijan drafts new law on pawnshops
Finance
- 04 February, 2026
- 13:00
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has prepared a new draft law on pawnshops, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on Wednesday, according to Report.
Kazimov noted that the adoption of the law is among the bank's main objectives and stressed that the CBA will focus more strongly on protecting consumer rights within the pawnshop sector.
He also recalled that a new law on leasing is expected to be adopted, adding that the draft document is already ready and currently undergoing review by relevant state institutions, and expressing confidence that the law will be approved later this year as part of broader financial sector reforms.
