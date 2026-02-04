CBA: Azerbaijanis purchased net $17B worth of foreign currency in 25 years
Finance
- 04 February, 2026
- 13:13
Over the last 25 years, the population of Azerbaijan has purchased a net $17 billion worth of foreign currency, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated at today's press conference, Report informs.
"You can also convert that amount into manats, euros, or pounds sterling. We can call this 'mattress money'. Our main goal is for that money to come into the real sector, to be directed to the country's economy," Kazimov mentioned.
In 2025, cash foreign currency purchases by currency exchange points exceeded sales by $423 million.
Latest News
14:06
CBA Governor: Azerbaijan stays out of global economic warFinance
14:05
Six injured in school attack in Russia's KrasnoyarskRegion
13:58
Rector: Azerbaijani becomes second major language at Uzbekistan State World Languages UniversityEducation and science
13:42
Taleh Kazimov: Some experts create hype around exchange rates in AzerbaijanFinance
13:28
Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees no need for sector-specific banksFinance
13:26
Kazakhstan, Pakistan aim to boost trade to $1BOther countries
13:24
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan plan $10B joint investment packageBusiness
13:19
Volume of Azerbaijan's Eurobonds in circulation in 2025 revealedFinance
13:13