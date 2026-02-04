CBA: Azerbaijanis purchased net $17B worth of foreign currency in 25 years

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Over the last 25 years, the population of Azerbaijan has purchased a net $17 billion worth of foreign currency, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated at today's press conference, Report informs.

    "You can also convert that amount into manats, euros, or pounds sterling. We can call this 'mattress money'. Our main goal is for that money to come into the real sector, to be directed to the country's economy," Kazimov mentioned.

    In 2025, cash foreign currency purchases by currency exchange points exceeded sales by $423 million.

    Taleh Kazımov: "Son 25 ildə əhali 17 milyard dollarlıq xalis xarici valyuta alıb"
    Кязымов: Население Азербайджана приобрело за 25 лет $17 млрд иностранной валюты

