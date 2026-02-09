Israel warns Trump: We may act alone if Iran crosses ballistic missile red line

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 10:04
    Israeli defense officials recently told their US counterparts that Iran's ballistic missile program represents an existential threat, and that Jerusalem is prepared to act unilaterally if necessary, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.

    According to security sources, Israeli intentions to dismantle Iran's missile capabilities and production infrastructure were conveyed in recent weeks through a series of high-level exchanges. Military officials outlined operational concepts to degrade the program, including strikes on key manufacturing sites.

    "We told the Americans we will strike alone if Iran crosses the red line we set on ballistic missiles," the source said, adding that Israel is not yet at that threshold but is continuously tracking developments inside Iran.

    The officials stressed that Israel reserves freedom of action and emphasized that it will not allow Iran to restore strategic weapon systems on a scale that threatens Israel's existence.

    One defense official described the current moment as a "historic opportunity" to deliver a significant blow to Iran"s missile infrastructure and neutralize active threats to Israel and neighboring states.

    During recent talks, Israel also presented plans to target additional facilities connected to the missile program, according to the official.

    İsrail ABŞ-ni İranla bağlı planı barədə xəbərdar edib
    Израиль предупредил США о готовности нанесения самостоятельного удара по Ирану

