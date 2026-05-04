Von der Leyen: EU should strengthen security in three key sectors

Europe should strengthen its security in areas such as energy, defense, and supply chains, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told journalists ahead of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Report informs.

She stated that the EU is overly dependent on imported fossil fuels, necessitating the expansion of its own energy capacity. "We're talking about renewable energy and nuclear energy because they are produced within Europe, are cheaper, and are reliable," she said.

Von der Leyen emphasized that Brussels must also strengthen its defense capabilities. She noted that a huge amount of funds are already available for investment; now it's necessary to accelerate the production of military equipment and the development of defense capabilities.

The president also emphasized that the European Union is developing cooperation with allied countries, including concluding free trade agreements to diversify key supply chains.

"We're currently working with India and Australia, and then we'll move on to Mexico. By collaborating with like-minded partners, we're building stable and reliable supply chains. Europe already has the largest network of trade agreements," von der Leyen noted.