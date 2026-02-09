Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Western Azerbaijan Community condemns provocations against peace process

    Domestic policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 10:12
    Western Azerbaijan Community condemns provocations against peace process

    The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the provocative actions recently taken in Armenia and a number of other countries that are directed against the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, according to a statement by the community, Report informs.

    The statement notes that, recently, on the very day when the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a meeting in Abu Dhabi in a positive atmosphere, the French Senate adopted a resolution calling for the release of war criminals who committed horrific crimes against the Azerbaijani people, a member of the Swiss parliament met in Armenia with individuals who present themselves as the "leaders" of some fictitious entity, and provocative statements such as "the Karabakh issue has not yet been closed" were made, all of which are examples of such provocative actions.

    "Why is it that the parliament of France, which constantly speaks of ‘liberty, equality, fraternity," has never once expressed a position on the tragedies faced by us - Western Azerbaijanis - including deportations, genocide, and the campaign to erase all traces of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia, as well as their ancient and rich historical and cultural heritage?" the statement emphasizes.

    The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that, first of all, the Armenian state must dismantle all "institutions" of the fictitious regime on its territory that has already become a thing of the past, and, in addition, issue statements condemning the actions of extraregional actors that obstruct peace.

    Western Azerbaijan Community Armenia Azerbaijan French Senate statement
    Qərbi Azərbaycan İcması Fransa senatının qətnaməsini pisləyib
    ОЗА осудила резолюцию Сената Франции

