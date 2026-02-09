Trump congratulates Takaichi on her coalition's election victory
- 09 February, 2026
- 08:49
US President Donald Trump has congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on her coalition's victory in the Lower House election on Sunday, Report informs referring to NHK-World Japan.
In a social media post, Trump offered congratulations to Takaichi and her coalition on a "LANDSLIDE Victory in today's very important Vote."
He said, "Her Party now runs the Legislature, holding a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY."
Trump added, "I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda."
