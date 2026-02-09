Trump congratulates Takaichi on her coalition's election victory

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on her coalition's victory in the Lower House election on Sunday, Report informs referring to NHK-World Japan.

In a social media post, Trump offered congratulations to Takaichi and her coalition on a "LANDSLIDE Victory in today's very important Vote."

He said, "Her Party now runs the Legislature, holding a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY."

Trump added, "I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda."