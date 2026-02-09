Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Leyla Aliyeva shares post about visit to Ganja

    Domestic policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 09:03
    Leyla Aliyeva shares post about visit to Ganja

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, has shared a post on her official Instagram account about her visit to Ganja.

    Report presents the post:

    Leyla Aliyeva Ganja visit post
    Video
    Leyla Əliyeva Gəncə səfərindən paylaşım edib
    Video
    Лейла Алиева поделилась публикацией о поездке в Гянджу

    Latest News

    10:12

    Western Azerbaijan Community condemns provocations against peace process

    Domestic policy
    10:05

    Oil prices fall amid progress in US-Iran talks

    Energy
    10:04

    Israel warns Trump: We may act alone if Iran crosses ballistic missile red line

    Other countries
    09:52

    Oil drops 1% as US, Iran pledge to continue talks

    Energy
    09:33

    China overturns Canadian's death sentence after PM Carney visit, lawyer says

    Other countries
    09:22

    CBA currency exchange rates (09.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:03
    Video

    Leyla Aliyeva shares post about visit to Ganja

    Domestic policy
    08:57

    Thai PM claims election victory with conservatives well ahead of rivals

    Other countries
    08:49

    Trump congratulates Takaichi on her coalition's election victory

    Other countries
    All News Feed