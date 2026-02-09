Oil prices fall amid progress in US-Iran talks

Oil prices fell on Monday after a moderate rise in the previous session, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of April Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures exchange fell by $0.66 (0.97%) to $67.39 per barrel.

WTI crude oil futures for March on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by $0.63 (0.99%) to $62.92 per barrel.

The decline in oil prices is being driven by easing concerns about an escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran, which could lead to disruptions in oil supplies from the Middle East.