Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Oil prices fall amid progress in US-Iran talks

    Energy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 10:05
    Oil prices fall amid progress in US-Iran talks

    Oil prices fell on Monday after a moderate rise in the previous session, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures exchange fell by $0.66 (0.97%) to $67.39 per barrel.

    WTI crude oil futures for March on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by $0.63 (0.99%) to $62.92 per barrel.

    The decline in oil prices is being driven by easing concerns about an escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran, which could lead to disruptions in oil supplies from the Middle East.

    oil prices Iran United States
    Цены на нефть снизились на фоне прогресса в переговорах между США и Ираном

    Latest News

    10:12

    Western Azerbaijan Community condemns provocations against peace process

    Domestic policy
    10:05

    Oil prices fall amid progress in US-Iran talks

    Energy
    10:04

    Israel warns Trump: We may act alone if Iran crosses ballistic missile red line

    Other countries
    09:52

    Oil drops 1% as US, Iran pledge to continue talks

    Energy
    09:33

    China overturns Canadian's death sentence after PM Carney visit, lawyer says

    Other countries
    09:22

    CBA currency exchange rates (09.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:03
    Video

    Leyla Aliyeva shares post about visit to Ganja

    Domestic policy
    08:57

    Thai PM claims election victory with conservatives well ahead of rivals

    Other countries
    08:49

    Trump congratulates Takaichi on her coalition's election victory

    Other countries
    All News Feed