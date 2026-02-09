Thai PM claims election victory with conservatives well ahead of rivals

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Prime Minister Anutin Charnavirakul has claimed victory in Thailand's general election, with preliminary vote counts putting his ruling conservatives well ahead of their rivals, Report informs via BBC.

    Anutin said his success belonged to "all Thais, no matter whether you voted for us or not", after his party's expected result defied opinion polls that had placed the reformist People's Party ahead.

    With 90% of the votes counted, Anutin's Bhumjaithai party is projected to win 194 seats in Bangkok's 500-seat parliament, with the People's Party in second place on 116.

    People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut appeared to concede the election, saying he was ready to serve in opposition if Anutin could form a government.

    The election was called in December after the coalition led by Anutin collapsed after just three months.

    While no party is projected to gain an overall majority, Anutin is now almost certain to stay in office, with his Bhumjaithai likely to have more than double the number of seats it won in the last election in 2023.

    Tailandın hakim partiyası parlament seçkilərində qalib gəlib
    Правящая в Таиланде партия победила на выборах в парламент

