Newcastle announces ticket prices for Qarabag FK match in Baku

    04 February, 2026
    England's Newcastle United F.C. club has announced ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League play-off match against Qarabag FK in Baku, Report informs, citing English club's press service.

    Tickets have been set at £18 (approximately 40 AZN) for all age groups.

    Under safety regulations, anyone aged 16 or below must be accompanied by an Adult aged 18+.

    "Eddie Howe's side make the 2,529 mile trip to Baku, the longest-ever distance travelled by an English team in the competition's history, to face the Azerbaijan Premier League champions at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on Wednesday, 18th February (kick-off 5:45pm GMT)," the club said.

    The Qarabag–Newcastle match will kick off on February 18 at 21:45 (GMT+4) at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

    "Nyukasl" "Qarabağ"la Bakıda keçirəcəyi matç üçün biletlərin qiymətlərini açıqlayıb
    "Ньюкасл" объявил цены на билеты на матч с "Карабахом" в Баку

