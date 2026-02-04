Newcastle announces ticket prices for Qarabag FK match in Baku

England's Newcastle United F.C. club has announced ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League play-off match against Qarabag FK in Baku, Report informs, citing English club's press service.

Tickets have been set at £18 (approximately 40 AZN) for all age groups.

Under safety regulations, anyone aged 16 or below must be accompanied by an Adult aged 18+.

"Eddie Howe's side make the 2,529 mile trip to Baku, the longest-ever distance travelled by an English team in the competition's history, to face the Azerbaijan Premier League champions at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on Wednesday, 18th February (kick-off 5:45pm GMT)," the club said.

The Qarabag–Newcastle match will kick off on February 18 at 21:45 (GMT+4) at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.