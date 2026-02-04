Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan plan $10B joint investment package

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Business
    • 04 February, 2026
    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are working on forming a $10 billion investment package to implement joint projects between enterprises and businesses of the two countries, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov told Report.

    The diplomat said efforts are already underway to structure the investment package for joint projects involving Uzbek and Azerbaijani companies, while parallel work is being carried out to increase bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion.

    According to the ambassador, cooperation between the two countries is being developed within the framework of a roadmap that includes a wide range of activities and coordinated initiatives.

    These include regular consultations between foreign policy agencies, preparations for meetings of the Supreme Interstate Council, and the organization of sector-specific events such as business forums, interregional forums, consultations in the healthcare sector, and meetings of the scientific community.

    Səfir: "Özbəkistan və Azərbaycan 10 milyard dollarlıq investisiya paketi formalaşdırır"
    Посол: Узбекистан и Азербайджан формируют инвестиционный пакет на $10 млрд - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

