Azerbaijan's Central Bank improves its GDP growth forecast for 2026

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has improved its GDP growth forecast for 2026, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference, Report informs.

He noted that the country's economic growth is projected at 2.4% in 2026, including approximately 4% in the non-oil and gas sector.

Growth is projected to accelerate to 2.9% in 2027, and to 4.3% in the non-oil and gas sector.

In October 2025, the CBA previously forecast GDP growth in 2026 at 2%, and 4.4% in the non-oil and gas sector.

Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.4% in 2025.