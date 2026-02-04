Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank improves its GDP growth forecast for 2026

    Finance
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 12:19
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank improves its GDP growth forecast for 2026

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has improved its GDP growth forecast for 2026, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference, Report informs.

    He noted that the country's economic growth is projected at 2.4% in 2026, including approximately 4% in the non-oil and gas sector.

    Growth is projected to accelerate to 2.9% in 2027, and to 4.3% in the non-oil and gas sector.

    In October 2025, the CBA previously forecast GDP growth in 2026 at 2%, and 4.4% in the non-oil and gas sector.

    Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.4% in 2025.

    Azerbaijan GDP Central Bank
    AMB bu il iqtisadi artım və neft qiymətlərinə dair proqnozlarını yaxşılaşdırıb
    Центробанк Азербайджана улучшил прогноз роста ВВП на 2026г

    Latest News

    12:28

    Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan confirm readiness to strengthen peace, stability

    Foreign policy
    12:26

    Azerbaijan's banking sector's excess liquid funds reach almost AZN4 billion

    Finance
    12:21

    Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank improves its GDP growth forecast for 2026

    Finance
    11:57

    Cash foreign currency trades in Azerbaijan exceeded $423M in 2025, says CBA

    Finance
    11:53

    SOCAR: Security measures at production facilities tightened amid adverse weather

    Energy
    11:49

    New composition of Azerbaijan's external public debt announced

    Finance
    11:37

    Composition of Azerbaijan's state-guaranteed debt revealed

    Finance
    11:35

    Azerbaijan's domestic public debt reaches 17.8B manats

    Finance
    All News Feed