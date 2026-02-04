Cash foreign currency trades in Azerbaijan exceeded $423M in 2025, says CBA
Finance
- 04 February, 2026
- 11:57
In 2025, cash foreign currency purchases by currency exchange points exceeded sales by $423 million, Report informs, referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
"The FX market stability continues to play an important role in maintaining price stability. In 2025, cash foreign currency purchases by currency exchange points exceeded sales by $423M. The dollarization level of resident individuals' savings decreased by 2.6 percentage points in 2025 to 28%, reflecting optimistic exchange-rate-related expectations. On this backdrop, in 2025 foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank increased by 5.1% to $11.5B," the CBA said.
