First train delivering Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia reaches destination
Foreign policy
- 20 December, 2025
- 17:34
Video footage has emerged showing the first train carrying Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia, according to Report.
At around 01:00 pm local time on December 19, a freight train operated by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) delivered 22 railcars loaded with 1,220 tons of RON-95 gasoline to the Boyuk Kasik station. Four hours later, the cargo was dispatched to Georgia.
The fuel was subsequently transported to Armenia via Georgian territory.
The agreement on the shipment was reached on November 28 in the city of Gabala during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
In November this year, Kazakh and Russian grain was transported to Armenia through Azerbaijan.
