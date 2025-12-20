Azerbaijan boosts direct investment in Türkiye in January–September

Azerbaijan significantly increased its direct investment in Türkiye during January–September this year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Over the nine-month period, Azerbaijan invested $288.6 million directly into the Turkish economy, marking a 64.5% increase compared with the same period last year. As a result, Türkiye's share in Azerbaijan's total outbound direct investments rose from 12.7% to 14.2%.

During the same period, Türkiye invested USD 912.0 million in Azerbaijan's economy. This figure remained almost unchanged year on year. However, Türkiye's share in total foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan declined from 20.2% to 19.3%.

Overall, Azerbaijan's outbound direct investments reached $2.04 billion in January–September, up 47.6% compared with a year earlier. Meanwhile, foreign direct investments attracted into the country totaled $4.52 billion, reflecting a 4.7% annual increase.