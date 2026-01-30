Montenegro's Foreign Ministry explains visa rules for Azerbaijani citizens

Azerbaijani citizens can apply for a Montenegro visa through the country's embassy office in Türkiye, which operates in Baku, Montenegro Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response to an inquiry from Report's Balkan bureau.

As of January 15, 2026, Azerbaijani citizens are required to obtain a visa for travel to Montenegro. The decision is linked to the country"s prospects for European Union accession.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro noted that future cooperation with VFS Global is planned. As part of this process, the company"s visa centers in Azerbaijan will be used to accept visa applications for Montenegro.

Two types of visas are available for travel to this Balkan country:

Short-term visa (Type C) – issued for transit or short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Long-term visa (Type D) – intended for stays of more than 90 days but not exceeding 6 months from the date of first entry.

The MFA of Montenegro clarified that Type C visa applications must be submitted at least 15 days before travel, and Type D visa applications at least 60 days before travel.

Visa decisions are made within 10 days of submitting the application. If additional review is needed, the period may be extended up to 30 days, and in cases requiring additional documents, up to 60 days.