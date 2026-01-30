Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Montenegro's Foreign Ministry explains visa rules for Azerbaijani citizens

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 16:53
    Montenegro's Foreign Ministry explains visa rules for Azerbaijani citizens

    Azerbaijani citizens can apply for a Montenegro visa through the country's embassy office in Türkiye, which operates in Baku, Montenegro Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response to an inquiry from Report's Balkan bureau.

    As of January 15, 2026, Azerbaijani citizens are required to obtain a visa for travel to Montenegro. The decision is linked to the country"s prospects for European Union accession.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro noted that future cooperation with VFS Global is planned. As part of this process, the company"s visa centers in Azerbaijan will be used to accept visa applications for Montenegro.

    Two types of visas are available for travel to this Balkan country:

    • Short-term visa (Type C) – issued for transit or short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

    • Long-term visa (Type D) – intended for stays of more than 90 days but not exceeding 6 months from the date of first entry.

    The MFA of Montenegro clarified that Type C visa applications must be submitted at least 15 days before travel, and Type D visa applications at least 60 days before travel.

    Visa decisions are made within 10 days of submitting the application. If additional review is needed, the period may be extended up to 30 days, and in cases requiring additional documents, up to 60 days.

    Montenegro Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs visa
    Monteneqro XİN Azərbaycan vətəndaşlarına viza verilməsi qaydalarını izah edib
    МИД Монтенегро объяснил правила выдачи виз гражданам Азербайджана

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed