    Azerbaijan Railways mull co-op with logistics companies, ports of Georgia

    Infrastructure
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 16:10
    Azerbaijan Railways mull co-op with logistics companies, ports of Georgia

    Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has discussed cooperation opportunities with leading logistics companies and ports in Georgia, Report informs referring to the company.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan Railways Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and the management of the Batumi Seaport and Georgia's leading logistics company, PACE Group, which operates a terminal at the port of Poti.

    The meeting participants emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between logistics companies and the seaports of the two countries.

    The Azerbaijan Railways delegation reviewed the ports' operations and was informed that the ports of Batumi and Poti, strategically located on the Black Sea, possess leading infrastructure for handling numerous types of cargo.

    During the meetings, it was noted that deepening cooperation and sharing experience between the ports of Baku and Georgia will enable more efficient handling of the growing volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor.

