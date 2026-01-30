Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Action Plan for declaring 2026 Year of Urban Development and Architecture approved

    Domestic policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 16:48
    Action Plan for declaring 2026 Year of Urban Development and Architecture approved

    The Action Plan for Declaring 2026 the Year of Urban Development and Architecture in the Republic of Azerbaijan has been approved, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding order.

    The Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan will coordinate the activities outlined in the Plan and oversee their implementation.

    The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to address issues arising from this order.

    Azerbaijan action plan urban development
    2026-cı ilin "Şəhərsalma və Memarlıq İli" elan edilməsi ilə bağlı Tədbirlər Planı təsdiqlənib
    Утвержден План мероприятий по объявлению 2026 года Годом градостроительства и архитектуры

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed