Action Plan for declaring 2026 Year of Urban Development and Architecture approved
Domestic policy
- 30 January, 2026
- 16:48
The Action Plan for Declaring 2026 the Year of Urban Development and Architecture in the Republic of Azerbaijan has been approved, Report informs.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding order.
The Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan will coordinate the activities outlined in the Plan and oversee their implementation.
The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to address issues arising from this order.
