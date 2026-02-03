Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January 2026)

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Baku Stock Exchange CJSC has released its ranking of members by trading turnover for January this year, Report informs.

    ABB Invest Investment Company CJSC topped the ranking with a turnover of 4,772,759,929 manats ($2.8 billion).

    The full ranking is as follows:

    Investment companies

    Transaction volume, AZN

    1

    ABB-İnvest

    4,772,759,929

    2

    Paşa Kapital

    2,334,916,890

    3

    Assist Finance

    802,688,374

    4

    CPM-İnvest

    734,355,471

    5

    Unicapital

    298,164,766

    6

    İnvest-Az

    218,130,346

    7

    Troni

    101,014,924

    8

    İnno

    77,284,915

    9

    Capital Partners

    35,440,995

    10

    Xalq Kapital

    14,396,700

    11

    MFX-Trading

    8,668,134

    12

    CFI Financial

    2,989,376

    13

    Xalq Bank

    523,645

    1 manat=$0.59 as of February 3 (according to currency exchange rates by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan)

