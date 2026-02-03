Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January 2026)
Finance
- 03 February, 2026
- 17:53
Baku Stock Exchange CJSC has released its ranking of members by trading turnover for January this year, Report informs.
ABB Invest Investment Company CJSC topped the ranking with a turnover of 4,772,759,929 manats ($2.8 billion).
The full ranking is as follows:
|
№
|
Investment companies
|
Transaction volume, AZN
|
1
|
ABB-İnvest
|
4,772,759,929
|
2
|
Paşa Kapital
|
2,334,916,890
|
3
|
Assist Finance
|
802,688,374
|
4
|
CPM-İnvest
|
734,355,471
|
5
|
Unicapital
|
298,164,766
|
6
|
İnvest-Az
|
218,130,346
|
7
|
Troni
|
101,014,924
|
8
|
İnno
|
77,284,915
|
9
|
Capital Partners
|
35,440,995
|
10
|
Xalq Kapital
|
14,396,700
|
11
|
MFX-Trading
|
8,668,134
|
12
|
CFI Financial
|
2,989,376
|
13
|
Xalq Bank
|
523,645
1 manat=$0.59 as of February 3 (according to currency exchange rates by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan)
