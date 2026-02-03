Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January 2026)

Baku Stock Exchange CJSC has released its ranking of members by trading turnover for January this year, Report informs.

ABB Invest Investment Company CJSC topped the ranking with a turnover of 4,772,759,929 manats ($2.8 billion).

The full ranking is as follows:

№ Investment companies Transaction volume, AZN 1 ABB-İnvest 4,772,759,929 2 Paşa Kapital 2,334,916,890 3 Assist Finance 802,688,374 4 CPM-İnvest 734,355,471 5 Unicapital 298,164,766 6 İnvest-Az 218,130,346 7 Troni 101,014,924 8 İnno 77,284,915 9 Capital Partners 35,440,995 10 Xalq Kapital 14,396,700 11 MFX-Trading 8,668,134 12 CFI Financial 2,989,376 13 Xalq Bank 523,645

1 manat=$0.59 as of February 3 (according to currency exchange rates by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan)