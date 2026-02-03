Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    IndiGo suspends flights to Baku, regional cities amid Iran tensions

    Indian airline IndiGo is suspending all flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until February 28 due to the situation surrounding Iran.

    According to Report, citing international media, the airline said the decision is part of measures to ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers and staff.

    Passengers may consider alternative travel options or request a full refund.

    "IndiGo" İran ətrafındakı vəziyyətə görə Bakı daxil olmaqla bir sıra şəhərlərə uçuşları dayandırır
    IndiGo приостанаваливает полеты в некоторые города, включая Баку, из-за ситуации вокруг Ирана

