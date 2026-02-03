IndiGo suspends flights to Baku, regional cities amid Iran tensions
Infrastructure
- 03 February, 2026
- 17:52
Indian airline IndiGo is suspending all flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until February 28 due to the situation surrounding Iran.
According to Report, citing international media, the airline said the decision is part of measures to ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers and staff.
Passengers may consider alternative travel options or request a full refund.
Latest News
18:12
Zelenskyy calls for comprehensive international security guarantees for UkraineOther countries
18:03
Photo
Azerbaijan, US discuss cultural relationsCultural policy
17:53
Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January 2026)Finance
17:52
IndiGo suspends flights to Baku, regional cities amid Iran tensionsInfrastructure
17:33
Sweden, Denmark to jointly buy air defense systems for UkraineOther countries
17:29
Azerbaijani citizens send humanitarian aid to UkraineForeign policy
17:17
New Indian ambassador arrives in AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:13
Kobakhidze, Barzani discuss prospects of Middle CorridorRegion
17:13