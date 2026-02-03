Zelenskyy calls for comprehensive international security guarantees for Ukraine

Future security guarantees for Ukraine must be comprehensive, legally binding, and must be established at the international level, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference in Kyiv with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Report informs.

The Ukrainian president stressed that without such guarantees, it would be impossible to say that the war has truly ended.

"This is not limited only to military assistance. We are talking about creating a long-term system that prevents Russian aggression and makes a repeat of a full-scale invasion impossible," Zelenskyy said.

He added that one of the most important components of such guarantees is Ukraine's full membership in the European Union, noting that the EU would provide reliable political, economic, and legal protection against external threats in the long term.