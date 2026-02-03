Azerbaijan, US discuss cultural relations

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Azerbaijan, the ministry told Report.

During the meeting, Minister Karimli stated that there are broad prospects for the development of cultural relations between Azerbaijan and the US.

The minister also emphasized that special attention is being paid by the state to the development of culture and creative industries.

The meeting also discussed the World Intercultural Dialogue Forum, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan.