Azerbaijan to issue stamps for Year of Urban Planning and Architecture
- 30 January, 2026
- 16:58
Azerbaijan will release postal stamps dedicated to the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.
According to Report, this is part of the action plan for the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan, approved by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev.
The plan includes the issuance of themed stamps, envelopes, and postcards, as well as the placement and display of various informational materials across the country.
