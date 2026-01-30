Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan to issue stamps for Year of Urban Planning and Architecture

    Finance
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 16:58
    Azerbaijan to issue stamps for Year of Urban Planning and Architecture

    Azerbaijan will release postal stamps dedicated to the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.

    According to Report, this is part of the action plan for the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan, approved by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

    The plan includes the issuance of themed stamps, envelopes, and postcards, as well as the placement and display of various informational materials across the country.

    Azerbaijan stamps Year of Urban Planning and Architecture
    Azərbaycanda "Şəhərsalma və Memarlıq İli"nə həsr olunmuş poçt markaları buraxılacaq
    В Азербайджане выпустят марки к "Году градостроительства и архитектуры"

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed