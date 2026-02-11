Embassy: US flag illumination in Heydar Aliyev Center symbolizes partnership
Foreign policy
- 11 February, 2026
- 16:31
The Heydar Aliyev Center was illuminated in the colors of the US flag in honor of US Vice President JD Vance, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on X, Report informs.
"This beautiful gesture reflects the strong and growing US-Azerbaijan partnership, and is a powerful symbol of our friendship, cooperation, and shared commitment to a brighter future and mutual prosperity," the embassy wrote.
