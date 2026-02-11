Azerbaijan's associated gas output tops 15.4 bcm

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan's associated gas production totaled 15.42 billion cubic meters in 2025, up 2.1% from 2024.

    According to the State Statistics Committee cited by Report, 4.02 billion cubic meters of that volume was marketable gas, representing a 5.3% increase.

    Associated gas accounted for 30.3% of Azerbaijan's total gas output, while the remaining 35.50 billion cubic meters, or 69.7%, came from natural gas, up 0.5%.

    Ötən il Azərbaycan səmt qazının hasilatını 2 %-dən çox artırıb
    Добыча попутного газа в Азербайджане в 2025 году превысила 15,4 млрд кубометров

