ANAMA and FAO discuss future cooperation in mine action

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), discussed future cooperation in mine clearance with Nasar Hayat, Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing ANAMA.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given on Azerbaijan's landmine problem and the ongoing efforts to address it.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for humanitarian mine action cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.