Pay Faster with Milliön's Personal Cabinet

Milliön introduces, for the first time on cash payment terminals, a Personal Cabinet - delivering a faster, more convenient, and smarter payment experience.

With this new feature, you can make your daily utility and other payments without wasting time. Once you register in the Personal Cabinet, you no longer need to enter client numbers or account numbers for each transaction. Your information is entered once, saved as a template, and automatically available for future payments.

What are the benefits of the Personal Cabinet?

Fast payments - complete transactions in just a few taps

Time-saving - no need for repeated searches or data entry

Saved templates - for frequently used services

Easy and convenient - no need to remember the same numbers every time

How to register in the Personal Cabinet

Select "Sign in" on the Personal Cabinet icon in the top-right corner. Enter your mobile number Enter the one-time OTP code sent to your phone Create a PIN code For faster payments, create templates and press "Save" - the information will be stored for your future transactions

The Milliön Personal Cabinet remembers your details for you.

You, in turn, can make payments quickly, easily, and conveniently.