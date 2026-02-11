European Commission presents action plan to counter drone threats

The European Commission has presented its Action Plan to counter the increasing threats posed by drones to EU security, Executive Vice-President of the EC, Henna Virkkunen, said at a press conference in Strasbourg following the board meeting, Report informs.

In recent years, the EU has faced growing and multi-faceted challenges relating to drones and meteorological balloons, including hostile overflights, airspace violations, disruptions to airports, as well as risks to our critical infrastructure, external borders, and public spaces.

The Action Plan represents an ambitious blueprint for stronger EU cooperation and solidarity, responding to the calls from EU Member States and the European Parliament for a united EU approach against threats posed by malicious drones.

It focuses on the civilian internal security dimension, while complementing and supporting the work carried out in the defence domain by the Commission, and reinforcing civil-military synergies.

In addition, the Action Plan contributes to the development of a competitive European drone market, unlocking the potential for innovation, growth, and job creation across this important sector.

The Action Plan is designed to support Member States through coordinated actions, complementing national measures and focused on key priorities: enhancing preparedness, boosting detection capacities, coordinating responses, and strengthening the EU's defence readiness.

To improve EU preparedness, the Action Plan proposes a new approach to technological development and rapid industrial production ramp-up. Those efforts include: a coordinated civil-military industrial mapping to attract investment and foster innovation & interoperability; a strengthened counter-drone testing capacity thanks to a new EU Counter-Drone Centre of Excellence and the development of a certification scheme for counter-drone systems; and the launch of a Drone and Counter-drone Industry Forum to foster dialogue with industrial actors, with a view to scaling up production.

In parallel, the Commission will propose a Drone Security Package to revamp the existing rules on civilian airborne drones and adapt them to the new security realities. The package will include measures for a coordinated risk assessment to protect the technology supply chains for both drones and counter-drone systems, alongside the launch of an ‘EU Trusted Drone' label to identify secure equipment on the market.

To safeguard critical infrastructure, the Commission will provide clear guidelines for operators, launch a pilot project to improve maritime surveillance, and help Member States defend against high-altitude threats, such as meteorological balloons launched from outside the EU.

Detecting, tracking, and identifying malicious drones is crucial to counter threats. This demands an enhanced situational picture, helping to differentiate friends from foes. To that end, the Action Plan previews measures that will support the emergence of single air display systems, integrating all relevant data to identify legitimate drones, and exploring with Member States the progressive setup of a Drone Incident Platform.

Detecting malicious drones relies on a multi-sensor approach, mixing several technologies powered by AI software.

The Commission will continue supporting leading technological development in detecting drones.

Faced with the current threat landscape, and especially the increasing use of drone swarms, 5G networks must urgently be leveraged for the detection of drones, both connected or not.

To support rapid deployment and live test 5G-based detection, the Commission will launch a call for expressions of interest for Member States and industry.

These 5G networks offer precise, real-time tracking of flying objects, which is essential for keeping our skies safe and protecting internal security.

While Member States are primarily responsible for measures to respond to drone threats, the EU can deliver clear added value in supporting these ongoing efforts. The Commission will launch a call for interested countries to join forces in the public procurement and deployment of counter-drone systems. It will also support the development of sovereign European, AI-powered 'Command and Control' systems and look into creating Rapid Counter-Drone Emergency Response teams for increased solidarity between Member States.

The Commission proposes also that a yearly large-scale EU counter-drone exercise be organised to stress test cross-border cooperation and civilian and military synergies. Additionally, it will continue providing Frontex – the EU's borders and coast guard agency – with the drones and technology needed for border surveillance. Frontex will provide practical guidance on layered deployment models and cross-border incident handling.

This Action Plan will complement and support Member States in boosting Europe's military readiness through innovation and industrial cooperation, including in the area of securing a supply of critical raw materials. The Commission will step up its support to build a stronger drone ecosystem, fostering closer ties between governments and industry through the Drone Alliance with Ukraine. By accelerating the development of affordable defence technology and fast-tracking mass production, this work will form the basis of the European Drone Defence Initiative and Eastern Flank Watch initiative, a flagship project proposed in the Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030.