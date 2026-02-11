Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Business
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 16:24
    Azerbaijan imports $3.2M worth of textiles from Türkiye in January

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported textile products worth $3.2 million from Türkiye, 19% less compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

    In January, Türkiye's total textile exports decreased by 11.6% year-on-year to $729.7 million.

    Italy imported the largest volume of textile products from Türkiye at $67.3 million (down 4.4% compared to a year earlier), followed by Spain with 45.2 million (up 1%) and Egypt with $423 million (down 7.3%).

