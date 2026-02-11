Azerbaijan's GDP rises 1.7% in January

In January 2025, Azerbaijan generated gross domestic product (GDP) worth 9.08 billion manats ($5.34 billion), which is 1.7% more compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

According to the data, over the past year, value added in the oil and gas sector of the economy increased by 0.6%, while in the non-oil and gas sector it rose by 2.3%.

Of total GDP production, 33.9% accounted for industry, 11.7% for trade and repair of vehicles, 7.8% for transport and storage, 3.6% for construction, 3.3% for agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.4% for tourist accommodation and public catering, 2.2% for information and communication, while 23.4% fell to other sectors. Net taxes on products and imports accounted for 11.7% of GDP.

During the month, GDP per capita in the country amounted to 885 manats ($520.59).