Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan's GDP rises 1.7% in January

    Finance
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 15:41
    Azerbaijan's GDP rises 1.7% in January

    In January 2025, Azerbaijan generated gross domestic product (GDP) worth 9.08 billion manats ($5.34 billion), which is 1.7% more compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    According to the data, over the past year, value added in the oil and gas sector of the economy increased by 0.6%, while in the non-oil and gas sector it rose by 2.3%.

    Of total GDP production, 33.9% accounted for industry, 11.7% for trade and repair of vehicles, 7.8% for transport and storage, 3.6% for construction, 3.3% for agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.4% for tourist accommodation and public catering, 2.2% for information and communication, while 23.4% fell to other sectors. Net taxes on products and imports accounted for 11.7% of GDP.

    During the month, GDP per capita in the country amounted to 885 manats ($520.59).

    Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee GDP economy
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatı 2 %-ə yaxın böyüyüb
    Экономика Азербайджана в январе выросла почти на 2%

    Latest News

    15:48

    European Commission presents action plan to counter drone threats

    Other countries
    15:44

    Azerbaijan's associated gas output tops 15.4 bcm

    Energy
    15:41

    Azerbaijan's GDP rises 1.7% in January

    Finance
    15:30
    Photo

    ANAMA and FAO discuss future cooperation in mine action

    Domestic policy
    15:26
    Photo

    Arab Parliament president visits Alley of Honor, Victory Park in Baku

    Milli Majlis
    15:18

    Azerbaijan cut condensate output in 2025

    Energy
    14:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Arab Parliament led by its President

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    Azerbaijan–US co-op enters historic stage with Charter on Strategic Partnership - COMMENTARY

    Analytics
    14:33

    Kazakhstan plans high-level participation in SGC meetings in Baku

    Energy
    All News Feed