Fuel expenses of Azerbaijan's population reach AZN303 million in Jan. 2026
Energy
- 11 February, 2026
- 16:11
In January 2026, Azerbaijani consumers spent 303 million manats (just over $178.2 billion) on gasoline and diesel fuel through the retail trade network, marking a 5.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During the month, 5.7% of total consumer expenditures on final goods fell to gasoline and diesel fuel purchases.
In January, consumer spending in Azerbaijan's retail trade network totaled 5.3 billion manats (approximately $3.12 billion). Of this amount, 2.9 billion manats (just over $1.7 billion) were spent on food products, beverages, and tobacco, while nearly 2.4 billion manats (just over $1.41 billion) were allocated to non-food items.
