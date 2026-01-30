US Chargé d'Affaires visits Gümbezli Hamam in Azerbaijan's Quba

Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, Amy Carlon, visited the historic 19th-century Gümbezli Hamam, as part of her visit to Guba, the embassy posted on X, Report informs.

"In Quba, CDA Carlon toured the historic 19th century Gümbezli Hamam, which was renovated in 2018 through the US Embassy's Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation. In meetings with local authorities and alumni of US education and cultural exchange programs, she discussed investment opportunities for US businesses, American educational excellence, collaboration through sports and culture, and other opportunities to advance people-to-people ties between the United States and Azerbaijan," reads the post.