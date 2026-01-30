Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    US Chargé d'Affaires visits Gümbezli Hamam in Azerbaijan's Quba

    Cultural policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 16:44
    US Chargé d'Affaires visits Gümbezli Hamam in Azerbaijan's Quba

    Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, Amy Carlon, visited the historic 19th-century Gümbezli Hamam, as part of her visit to Guba, the embassy posted on X, Report informs.

    "In Quba, CDA Carlon toured the historic 19th century Gümbezli Hamam, which was renovated in 2018 through the US Embassy's Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation. In meetings with local authorities and alumni of US education and cultural exchange programs, she discussed investment opportunities for US businesses, American educational excellence, collaboration through sports and culture, and other opportunities to advance people-to-people ties between the United States and Azerbaijan," reads the post.

    US Chargé d'Affaires U.S. Embassy in Baku Quba Gümbezli Hamam Amy Carlon
    Photo
    ABŞ-nin müvəqqəti işlər vəkili Qubada Gümbəzli hamamı ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Временный поверенный в делах США посетила Купольную баню в Губе

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed