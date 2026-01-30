Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    AmCham recommends centralized digital platform for access to public APIs

    ICT
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 16:32
    AmCham recommends centralized digital platform for access to public APIs

    Azerbaijan is considering the creation of a centralized platform to provide secure and unified access to government agencies' APIs.

    According to Report, this recommendation is highlighted in the White Book 2025 of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).

    The document emphasizes the need to implement a comprehensive policy for developing open APIs and accessing digital government services. Under this policy, each government body should establish mechanisms to simplify the integration of digital products with the private sector. Experts at AmCham believe that such a coordinated approach would ensure consistency, transparency, and clarity in interactions between government entities.

    Recommended features of the platform include detailed API documentation, support for a sandbox/testing mode, version management to ensure compatibility and stability, and built-in analytics and monitoring tools to track usage, performance, and compliance.

    AmCham White Book 2025 APIs
    Azərbaycanda hökumət API-lərinə vahid çıxış üçün platforma yaradılması təklif olunur
    В Азербайджане предложено создать платформу для единого доступа к государственным API

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed