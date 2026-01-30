AmCham recommends centralized digital platform for access to public APIs

Azerbaijan is considering the creation of a centralized platform to provide secure and unified access to government agencies' APIs.

According to Report, this recommendation is highlighted in the White Book 2025 of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).

The document emphasizes the need to implement a comprehensive policy for developing open APIs and accessing digital government services. Under this policy, each government body should establish mechanisms to simplify the integration of digital products with the private sector. Experts at AmCham believe that such a coordinated approach would ensure consistency, transparency, and clarity in interactions between government entities.

Recommended features of the platform include detailed API documentation, support for a sandbox/testing mode, version management to ensure compatibility and stability, and built-in analytics and monitoring tools to track usage, performance, and compliance.