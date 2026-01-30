Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss optimizing railway tariffs

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), a company within AZCON Holding, met with Lasha Abashidze, Director General of Georgian Railways, Report informs, citing ADY.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of cooperation between the two countries in the railway sector, and matters related to increasing freight volumes as well as optimizing tariffs and delivery times were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on the work carried out to develop the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway line, and it was emphasized that new agreements between BTKI Railways LLC and Georgian Railways JSC on the use of the Marabda–Akhalkalaki railway infrastructure and the provision of terminal services at Akhalkalaki station will create favorable conditions for more efficient freight transportation along the BTK route.