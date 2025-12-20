Zelenskyy hopes frozen Russian assets will be used in Ukraine's favor
20 December, 2025
Ukraine has secured €90 billion in financial assistance from the European Union for 2026–2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference in Kyiv with visiting Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, according to Report.
Zelenskyy also expressed hope that Russia's frozen assets worth €210 billion would be used in Ukraine's favor.
"This will happen in any case," the Ukrainian president stressed.
