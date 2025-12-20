Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 16:52
    Erdogan: Türkiye's defense exports rise 30% since start of year

    Türkiye's defense industry exports have risen 30% since the start of the year compared with the same period last year, country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

    Report informs via TRT that Erdogan said Türkiye currently ranks 11th globally in terms of defense export volumes.

    "Over the past 11 months, exports in the defense and aviation sectors increased by 30% year on year, reaching $7.445 billion. In November alone, exports totaled $742 million, up 22% compared with last year. As of this morning, total export figures stand at $8.6 billion," he said.

    Erdogan added that Türkiye aims to enter the world"s top 10 defense exporters by 2028, with annual exports targeted at $11 billion.

