Erdogan: Türkiye's defense exports rise 30% since start of year
Other countries
- 20 December, 2025
- 16:52
Türkiye's defense industry exports have risen 30% since the start of the year compared with the same period last year, country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Report informs via TRT that Erdogan said Türkiye currently ranks 11th globally in terms of defense export volumes.
"Over the past 11 months, exports in the defense and aviation sectors increased by 30% year on year, reaching $7.445 billion. In November alone, exports totaled $742 million, up 22% compared with last year. As of this morning, total export figures stand at $8.6 billion," he said.
Erdogan added that Türkiye aims to enter the world"s top 10 defense exporters by 2028, with annual exports targeted at $11 billion.
Latest News
17:54
Zelenskyy hopes frozen Russian assets will be used in Ukraine's favorOther countries
17:47
US may continue strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria for another monthOther countries
17:34
Photo
First train delivering Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia reaches destinationForeign policy
17:22
Azerbaijani PM, Montenegro's foreign minister mull expanding bilateral cooperationForeign policy
17:11
Central Asia–Center gas pipeline disrupted in Russia's Volgograd regionOther countries
17:10
Azerbaijan raises cement exports in January–NovemberBusiness
16:52
Erdogan: Türkiye's defense exports rise 30% since start of yearOther countries
16:36
Azerbaijan boosts direct investment in Türkiye in January–SeptemberFinance
16:24